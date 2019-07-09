Drivers in Singapore who commit traffic offences due to irresponsible driving now face significantly longer jail terms and tougher penalties (Photo: www.straitstimes.com)

Singapore (VNA) – Drivers in Singapore who commit traffic offences due to irresponsible driving now face significantly longer jail terms and tougher penalties after the Singaporean Parliament passed amendments to the Road Traffic Act on July 8.

A first-time offender charged with dangerous driving causing death will be liable to up to eight years in jail, three more years before the amendments. That driver will also be disqualified from driving for at least 10 years.

A second-time offender will face up to 15 years of imprisonment instead of five years stipulated in the previous regulation, with the jail term depending on the extent of harm caused.

Josephine Teo, Second Minister for Home Affairs of Singapore, said that enforcement, education and road safety infrastructure must certainly continue to be improved. But the country also needs stronger deterrence against irresponsible driving, she added.-VNA