World Two dead, dozens missing in Indonesia boat accident At least two people were confirmed dead and 26 others were missing after a fishing boat carrying dozens of migrants sank off the coast of Indonesia, an Indonesian official said on March 21.

World Russia holds first Vietnamese language interpretation contest The Moscow State Institute of International Relations (MGIMO) under the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs organised the first ever Vietnamese language interpretation contest on March 19.

ASEAN ASEAN, Australia bolster education cooperation The ASEAN Committee in Canberra (ACC) has held a working session with the group of eight leading universities of Australia (Go8) on opportunities for education cooperation between ASEAN member countries and Australia in the context of ASEAN and Australia having already or going to re-open their borders.