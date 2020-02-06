World Singapore to stop accepting Malaysian “group passport” The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority of Singapore (ICA) will stop accepting the Malaysian Collective Travel Document (MCTD) from the start of next year, said the ICA on February 5.

World Thailand: first local nCoV patient cured The first Thai person testing positive for the novel coronavirus (2019-nCoV) in Thailand, a taxi driver, has been cured completely and discharged from hospital.