World World Bank projects lower growth for Lao economy The World Bank (WB) has lowered Lao economic growth in 2022 to 2.5% from the earlier 3.8% projection in April, reported Vientiane Times.

ASEAN ASEAN Committee meets to step up strategic partnership with US Vietnamese Ambassador to the US Nguyen Quoc Dung on September 26 chaired three meetings of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Committee in Washington D.C (ACW).

World Peaceful Pchum Ben 2022 holiday ends in Cambodia Cambodian people from localities returned to the capital following a peaceful Pchum Ben holiday from September 24-26.

World Lao newspaper hails diplomatic ties of Vietnam, Laos Pasaxon, the official newspaper of the Lao People's Revolutionary Party, on September 27 published an article highlighting the significance of the establishment of Vietnam-Laos diplomatic ties, saying that it is a victory for the revolutionary forces of the two Parties and countries.