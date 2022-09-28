Singapore, Laos strengthen cooperation in emerging areas
Singapore and Laos are stepping up cooperation in emerging areas such as energy, digital, sustainability and environmental protection and training as they mark the 50th founding anniversary of diplomatic ties in 2024.
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong (R) meets his Laotian counterpart Phankham Viphavanh on Sep 28, 2022 (Photo: https://www.channelnewsasia.com/)
Commitments to promote cooperation in the above-mentioned fields were made within the framework of Lao Prime Minister Phankham Viphavanh’s official visit to Singapore on September 27-28 at the invitation of his Singaporean counterpart Lee Hsien Loong.
After their talks, the two countries' leaders agreed to implement a Singapore-Laos Enhanced Cooperation Package, which will include capacity-building programmes geared towards supporting Laos' Asean chairmanship in 2024.
This cooperation package was built on the Singapore Cooperation Programme launched in 1992, under which Singapore has helped train over 15,000 Lao officials.
The Lao and Singaporean leaders also witnessed the signing of four memoranda of understanding (MOUs) between ministries and sectors of the two countries which aim to promote cooperation in energy development; environmental management and protection, water resources and climate change; digital cooperation; and establishing bilateral consultations./.