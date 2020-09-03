Singapore maintains Asia-Pacific’s top spot on global innovation
For the seventh consecutive year, Singapore has retained the top spot as Asia-Pacific's most innovative nation in the latest Global Innovation Index.
In Singapore (Photo: Internet)
Singapore (VNA) - For the seventh consecutive year, Singapore has retained the top spot as Asia-Pacific's most innovative nation in the latest Global Innovation Index.
It has also maintained its eighth position in global rankings.
The annual index - released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, Cornell University and Insead - ranks 131 economies according to their capacity for, and success in, innovation.
The ranking is based on 80 indicators, including mobile application creation and the ease of starting a business.
Globally, Singapore topped the list for innovation inputs - as measured by indicators such as the quality of human capital and research, political stability as well as market sophistication.
However, it fell behind to 15th place for innovation outputs, which take into consideration the quantity of patents and intellectual property receipts produced, as well as creative outputs such as trademarks, national feature films and online content creation./.
It has also maintained its eighth position in global rankings.
The annual index - released by the World Intellectual Property Organisation, Cornell University and Insead - ranks 131 economies according to their capacity for, and success in, innovation.
The ranking is based on 80 indicators, including mobile application creation and the ease of starting a business.
Globally, Singapore topped the list for innovation inputs - as measured by indicators such as the quality of human capital and research, political stability as well as market sophistication.
However, it fell behind to 15th place for innovation outputs, which take into consideration the quantity of patents and intellectual property receipts produced, as well as creative outputs such as trademarks, national feature films and online content creation./.