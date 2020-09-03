World Thai exporters urged to make use of FTAs to boost shipments of medical supplies Thailand’s exporters are being urged to make the best use of existing free trade agreements (FTAs) to boost shipments of medical supplies, particularly for syringes and medical needles, as the COVID-19 pandemic has driven import demand for such products.

World Thailand spends 1.4 billion USD on cash handouts to boost domestic consumption The Thai government plans to spend 45 billion THB (about 1.4 billion USD) on cash handouts to 15 million people affected by the economic fallout caused by COVID-19, which is expected to boost domestic consumption.

ASEAN Cambodia reduces charge on COVID-19 tests for arriving foreigners Cambodia will charge only 100 USD from foreigners for each of the required two COVID-19 tests and the rest of their deposit will be returned to them, the Health Ministry announced on September 2.