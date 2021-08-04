Singapore plans to install over 200,000 more security cameras
Singapore targets to have more than 200,000 surveillance cameras by at least 2030, more than doubling the current number of cameras deployed across the island state.
Minister for Home Affairs K Shanmugam made the announcement, adding that with a land area of little over 700 square kilometres, Singapore has strict laws and its surveillance tools include more than 90,000 police cameras already installed across the city.
He said the cameras deployed by governments whether in Singapore or other countries are sometimes criticised as being an invasion of privacy. These claims, according to the minister, overlook the points that most people want to live in a safe and secure environment.
Singapore, with a population of about 5.7 million, is one of the safest countries in the world, according to a 2019 Gallup poll./.