World Lao economy maintains growth despite COVID-19 pandemic: World Bank The Lao economy is on course for moderately improved growth in 2021, despite an outbreak of COVID-19 denting the promising economic recovery made earlier in the year, according to the World Bank.

World Thai tourism industry adjusts strategy to overcome difficulties Thailand's tourism industry is trying to shift from mass tourism to attracting more quality visitors as part of efforts to survive amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Culture - Sports 2021 Army Games’ event begins in Algeria The True Friend category of the 2021 Army Games kicked off in Algeria on August 22 (local time), with the participation of teams from the countries of Vietnam, Russia, Belarus and Uzbekistan.

World Thailand’s House of Representatives approves 93 billion USD budget Thailand’s House of Representatives has approved the 3.1 trillion THB (about 93 billion USD) budget bill for the 2022 fiscal year after five days of debate. The budget deficit is estimated at 700 billion THB.