Singapore promotes “green finance” development
Singapore will launch a green investment programme worth 2 billion USD, which aims to provide capital for “green” funds in the country, Education Minister Ong Ye Kung said at the Singapore FinTech Festival on November 11.
MAS will allocate 100 million USD to the Bank for International Settlements' Green Bond to support its global green finance initiatives. (Source: https://www.straitstimes.com/)
Under the programme, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) will introduce a series of initiatives to turn Singapore into a leading centre of green finance in Asia and globally.
Green finance involves making sure financial services such as borrowing and lending, as well as investing, deliver both returns and environmentally positive outcomes, including dealing with climate change.
The green investment programme will invest in funds that have a strong green focus in their investment strategies and with asset managers who are committed to deepening finance activities and capabilities in Singapore.
This programme also supports the MAS' efforts to generate sustainable long-term returns on its investment portfolio, according to Minister Ong./.