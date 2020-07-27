Politics Vietnam shows outstanding role as ASEAN Chair: Lao minister Vietnam has shown its capacity in not only leading ASEAN but also solving emerging issues in the region and the world, which is a clear demonstration of its outstanding role as the ASEAN Chair in 2020, according to Lao Foreign Minister Saleumxay Kommasith.

Politics Vietnam seriously implements climate change-related commitments: Deputy PM Vietnam has been seriously implementing its commitments related to climate change at both global and regional levels, especially within the ASEAN framework, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Pham Binh Minh said while addressing a teleconferenced high-level open debate of the UN Security Council (UNSC) on July 24.

Politics Party, State leaders pay tribute to President Ho Chi Minh A delegation of the Party Central Committee, the State President, the National Assembly, the Government, and the Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee on July 25 paid tribute to President Ho Chi Minh on the occasion of the 73rd anniversary of War Invalids and Martyrs Day.

Politics Party, State leaders pay tribute to war heroes, martyrs A delegation of leaders of the Party Central Committee, State President, National Assembly, Government and Vietnam Fatherland Front Central Committee laid flowers at the monument to heroes and war martyrs in Bac Son street, Hanoi on July 25.