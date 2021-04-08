Singapore taking lead in cruise services: tourism board
Illustrative image (Photo: Internet)
Hanoi (VNA) – The Singapore Tourism Board (STB) said on April 7 that the country now accounts for one-third of the world’s cruise travellers, attributing this to the success of its “cruises to nowhere” at a time the industry has still been struggling with the COVID-19 pandemic globally.
