World Cuba e-newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements Cubadebate, the largest official e-newspaper of Cuba, on April 7 ran an article highlighting Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the past years, and appreciating the country’s new leadership.

World Thailand takes actions in response to COVID-19 spread The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has decided to cancel all activities celebrating the traditional New Year festival, Songkran, in all districts of the province in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19.

World Indonesia pursues three terror suspects in Jakarta The Indonesian Police's anti-terror squad Densus 88 has searched for three suspected terrorists in close heels to the arrests of four other suspects in Jakarta, Bekasi, and Tangerang, reported Indonesia’s Antara news agency.

World Vietnam’s new leaders to continue promoting ties with Japan: Japanese media Japan’s Global News Asia website on April 7 ran a story saying that Japan-Vietnam relations will be further promoted in the future with the election of new leaders in Vietnam.