Singapore (VNA) – Singapore’s Office for Space Technology and Industry (OSTIN) and Thailand’s Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) signed a Memorandum of Understanding to boost their aerospace cooperation on February 15.



The MoU signing ceremony took place on the sidelines of the 2023 Global Space and Technology Convention held in Singapore. The MoU provides a framework for them to work more closely in earth observation application, discuss space policies and study science, technology, engineering and mathematics.



Both sides will also make further contributions to aerospace development in the region, including projects at ASEAN’s Sub-Committee on Space Technology and Applications.



OSTIN Executive Director David Tan wished to work more closely with GISTDA to strengthen their aerospace ecological systems and boost bilateral collaboration.



GISTDA Executive Director Pakorn Apaphant said both countries not only benefit from the MoU but also could expand effective cooperation in Southeast Asia./.