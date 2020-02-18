World Philippine banana growers struggle due to COVID-19 Small- and medium-sized banana growers in the Philippines, the world’s second largest exporter of the fruit, are being heavily affected by the acute respiratory disease caused by the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), following market closures in China.

World Jakarta to start work on second phase of MRT project PT MRT Jakarta will start work on the second phase of the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) railroad project in March 2020 and aims to complete the construction in 58 months.

World Indonesia aims to boost “doing business” ranking The Government of Indonesia expects to boost the country’s “doing business” ranking to the 53rd place on the World Bank (WB)’s list this year in a bid to attract more investment.

World Malaysia, Thailand boost development of 5G services Malaysia’s own security standards will dictate which companies take part in its planned 5G rollout this year, Malaysian Minister of Communications and Multimedia Gobind Singh Deo said on February 17.