World COVID-19: Malaysia bars all ships from China A temporary ban has been imposed on all international cruise ships that departed or transited from any ports in China from docking in Malaysia, Deputy Prime Minister Wan Azizah Wan Ismail said on February 16 in light of the outbreak of the acute respiratory disease caused by the 2019 novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

World Thailand ensures clean water supply throughout dry season The Thai Ministry of Agriculture and Cooperatives has vowed to ensure sufficient supply of clean water to citizens throughout the dry season while units concerned are storing water for dams along Chao Phraya river.

World WHO hails Indonesia’s response to COVID-19 outbreak Indonesia has done a good job of bringing home its citizens from China’s Hubei province, the epicenter of the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said on February 15.

World Thailand moves to reclaim world biggest rice exporter spot Thailand is seeking measures to reclaim the number one global rice exporter spot from India after losing this position for three years.