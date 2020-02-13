World Infographic EVFTA, EVIPA improve Vietnam’s position in world arena The European Parliament (EP) on February 12 ratified the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA). The trade pacts help Vietnam enhance its role in the world arena.

World EP member welcomes ratification of EVFTA, EVIPA Member of the European Parliament (EP) Geert Bourgeois has hailed the EP’s February 12 ratification of the EU-Vietnam Free Trade Agreement (EVFTA) and the EU-Vietnam Investment Protection Agreement (EVIPA), saying they aim at developing a mutually-beneficial partnership.

World Indonesia strengthens local iron, steel industry to reduce imports Indonesian President Joko Widodo has instructed his cabinet members to increase the availability of raw materials for the steel and iron industry so as to support infrastructure development while slashing imports.