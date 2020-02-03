World Indonesia temporarily stops import of food from China Indonesia will temporarily stop food imports from China as following the spread of the coronavirus (2019-nCoV), Trade Minister Agus Suparmando said on February 3.

World Thailand: Economic ministers meeting issues measures to cope with nCoV The latest economic ministers meeting chaired by Prime Minister cum Defense Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha has issued two measures to support the tourism industry and cope with the effects of coronavirus infections from the beginning of this month.

World Malaysia, Thailand to bring citizens home from Wuhan Malaysia on February 3 sent an AirAsia flight to China’s Wuhan city to bring home 141 citizens, and donated 500,000 pairs of gloves to China to assist in the fight against the novel coronavirus.