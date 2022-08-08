Singapore beefs up security for National Day. (Photo: The Straits Times)

Singapore (VNA) – This year's National Day celebration in Singapore will be held on a large scale with many activities across the country, attracting a large number of people, therefore, stricter security checks will be put in place in a designated special zone within the event area.



Singapore police said the restrictions will kick in at midnight on August 9, and last for about 24 hours in the areas around Suntec City and Gardens by the Bay, among others.



Items such as flares and drones, and sound amplification devices like loud hailers, will be some of the things that will be banned in these areas. Those found with prohibited items may be arrested and, if convicted, fined up to 20,000 SGD (14,473 USD), or jailed up to 12 months, or both.



Inside the special zone, the police will conduct security checks and screenings on all persons and vehicles entering into or are within the zone. They will also have the power to refuse entry to or remove a person from the special zone, if necessary.



During this year's National Day, Singaporeans will enjoy spectacular parades, impressive skydives and Chinook helicopters will perform a show with the Singapore flag. In addition, they can also participate in large-scale activities across the country which honour the people's contributions to COVID-19 prevention and control and especially admire the dazzling fireworks display.



In addition to ensuring security, the Singapore Government also pays attention to pandemic prevention. Attendees must show a paper proving that they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to entry. Although it is not mandatory, everyone is advised to wear a mask during the celebration./.