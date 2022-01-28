World Malaysia flood-caused losses estimated at nearly 1.5 billion USD Floods that had devastated much of Malaysia in recent weeks have caused an estimated 6.1 billion ringgit (1.46 billion USD) in damage, a report by the country's government said on January 28.

World Philippines lifts entry ban on vaccinated foreigners The Philippines has lifted the ban on entry for foreigners who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in a bid to recover its struggling tourism sector.

World Malaysia leads Southest Asia in FDI attraction in 2022 Malaysia has outpaced other emerging Southeast Asia peers as the most attractive country for foreign direct investment in the 2022 Milken Institute Global Opportunity Index released on January 27, said the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry on January 28.