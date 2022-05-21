World SEA Games 31: Korean media congratulates coach Park Hang-seo, Vietnamese players Men's football at the 31st Southeast Asian Games (SEA Games 31) does not only attract the attention of Southeast Asian audiences but also fans of the Republic of Korea (RoK).

World Cambodia sees strong rise in tourist number With the threat of COVID-19 receding, the number foreign tourist arrivals to Cambodia has gone up sharply with the first four months of this year recording visits by 230,000 international tourists, an increase of 180 percent compared to the same period in 2021, according to the statistics from country’s Ministry of Tourism.

ASEAN ASEAN economic ministers’ meeting optimistic about regional growth The ASEAN Economic Ministers’ (AEM) Special Meeting 2022 showed optimism that the region will return to pre-pandemic levels, with GDP growth expected to reach 4.9 percent in 2022 and 5.2 percent in 2023.

World SEA Games 31: Thai cyclist tops men's time trial finals The finals of the men's and women’s time trial events of cycling at the ongoing SEA Games 31 took place on May 20 in the northern mountainous province of Hoa Binh.