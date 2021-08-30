World RoK launches search for missing Vietnamese sailor Segye Ilbo newspaper and busanmbc.co.kr of the Republic of Korea (RoK) reported on August 29 that a Vietnamese sailor has gone missing from a Vietnamese cargo ship and the country’s Coast Guard has launched a search for him.

ASEAN Infographic AIPA affirms commitment in building ASEAN Community The 42nd General Assembly of the ASEAN Inter-Parliamentary Assembly (AIPA-42) wrapped up on August 25 after three days of sitting via videoconference.

World Singapore boasts world highest COVID-19 vaccination rate Singapore has become the country with the highest COVID-19 vaccination rate in the world, with 80 percent of its population having received two doses of vaccine.

World ADB approves loan to help Philippines improve public services The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has approved a policy-based loan of 400 million USD to help the Philippines improve local governments' capacity to provide high-quality public services, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.