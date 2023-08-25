Singaporean PM’s Vietnam visit to help booster strategic partnership: diplomat
Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong’s official visit to Vietnam from August 27-29 will help consolidate and deepen the two countries’ strategic partnership for peace and stability in the region and the world, Vietnamese Ambassador to Singapore Mai Phuoc Dung has said.
This will be Lee’s fifth visit to Vietnam in his position as the Prime Minister of Singapore, showing the closeness and cohesion between the two nations.
It is among a wide range of activities in celebration of the 50th founding anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties and the 10th anniversary of the strategic partnership. On this occasion, Lee is expected to attend many important activities and events.
Dung said he believes that based on the fine cooperation results, in the Singaporean leader’s trip, the two sides will continue concretising and implementing agreements reached in Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh’s Singapore visit in February.
The two countries are expected to sign an agreement on carbon credit. If inked, this will be the first of its kind Singapore has reached with a country in the world, as it wishes the deal will be a model for cooperation between ASEAN countries, the diplomat stated.
Vietnam will extend the signing of the framework agreement on connecting the two economies, which will be expanded to new areas such as green economy, digital economy and innovation.
Regarding human resources development, the two sides can promote cooperation in education and training, and in training skilled human resources and senior managers of the State and state-owned enterprises.
They will also increase high-level working meetings to accelerate the implementation of existing cooperation programmes, he said, adding that from eight to 10 very important documents in many fields will be signed during this visit./.
