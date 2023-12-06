World Some 107 million tourist movements projected during Christmas, New Year in Indonesia Indonesian Deputy Minister of Tourism and Creative Economy Angela Tanoesoedibjo said that some 107 million domestic tourist movements can be recorded during the 2023 Christmas and 2024 New Year holidays.

World Indonesia approves LNG investment plan The Indonesian government has approved the revised plan of development (POD) for the Abadi liquefied natural gas (LNG) project in the Masela Block, which includes a carbon capture storage (CCS) facility slated to begin operations in 2030.

World Thailand to enhance efforts against drug smuggling Thai Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin has asked the army to intensify forces to suppress illicit drug smuggling along the Myanmar border and unrest in the south.

World Lao media spotlights Vietnamese NA Chairman’s visit Lao media on December 5 and 6 gave extensive coverage of Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue’s working trip to Laos to attend the first Cambodia-Laos-Vietnam (CLV) Parliamentary Summit.