World At least 11 hikers dead after Indonesia volcano erupts At least 11 hikers were found dead and another 12 were missing on December 4 after a volcano erupted in Indonesia, local authorities reported.

World Cambodia, RoK hold first joint engineering exercise Cambodia and the Republic of Korea (RoK) have held their first joint exercise aimed at enhancing Cambodian peacekeepers' capacity in engineering under a United Nations partnership programme.

World Thailand, Laos coordinate in combating drug crime Thai and Lao police seized 14.8 million methamphetamine pills in the Lao capital of Vientiane between November 28 and 30, in joint operations between the forces.

World Malaysia’s PMI reaches seven-month high in November The Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI) of Malaysia rose to a seven-month high of 47.9 in November, up from 46.8 in October, signaling a muted moderation in the health of the manufacturing sector, according to S&P Global.