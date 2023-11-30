Business Hanoi’s consumer price index up 0.07% in November The consumer price index (CPI) in the capital city grew up 0.07% in November from the previous month, according to the Hanoi Statistics Office.

Business Weathering logistics hurdles to welcome supply chain shifts: experts The development of logistics infrastructure, improvement of loading and storage capacity, and formation of a regional – level logistics service centre will help Vietnam better embrace the upcoming global supply chain shifts, experts said at a logistics forum held by the Ho Chi Minh City Logistics Association (HLA) in the city on November 29.

Business Vietnam Airlines launches Bangkok-Da Nang route National flag carrier Vietnam Airlines on November 29 launched a direct route linking Da Nang international airport to Bangkok-based Don Mueang international airport.

Videos Farmers enjoy bumper Doan Hung pomelo harvest Thanks to the synchronous application of technical farming measures, Phu Tho province again saw a bumper pomelo harvest this year, with output rising by over 3,000 tonnes compared to 2022. To expand consumption markets, localities and the agricultural sector are focusing on guiding farmers on harvests and preservation and promoting product consumption.