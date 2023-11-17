Dialogue on achievements, prospects of Vietnam-Singapore ties held
The Ho Chi Minh National Academy of Politics (HCMA), in collaboration with the Embassy of Singapore in Vietnam and Singapore’s Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, held a dialogue on achievements and prospects of 50-year Vietnam-Singapore relations in Hanoi on November 17.
In his opening speech, HCMA President Prof. Dr. Nguyen Xuan Thang said the event holds significance as it takes place at a time when the two countries are celebrating the 50th anniversary of bilateral diplomatic ties.
He said since the establishment of bilateral strategic partnership, Vietnam and Singapore have seen their ties deepen across all five pillars, including mutual political trust, economic cooperation, national defence-security collaboration, coordination in other areas and cooperation at international and multilateral forums.
Singaporean Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean expressed his belief that with the solid foundation built and nurtured over the past half a century, along with the high determination of leaders, people, and business communities of both countries, the Vietnam-Singapore ties will develop strongly and effectively across the Party, National Assembly, Government, and people-to-people exchange channels.
Delegates discussed the achievements of the Vietnam-Singapore relationship over the past five decades and the prospects in the future. They also talked about the leadership training programme in Singapore.
Earlier, Thang hosted a reception for Minister Teo Chee Hean. They witnessed the signing of a cooperation agreement between the HCMA and the Lee Kuan Yew School of Public Policy, which will lay a foundation for the leadership training programme during 2023-2025./.