Politics Peruvian Communist Party's delegation visits HCM City Deputy Secretary of the Ho Chi Minh City Party Committee Nguyen Ho Hai hosted a reception on November 17 for visiting Secretary of the Peruvian Communist Party (PCP) Central Committee in charge of foreign affairs Hidebrando Cuhuanca Segovia.

Videos Prime Minister commits incentives to excellent teachers Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on November 17 met with outstanding teachers and educational administrators on the occasion of the Vietnamese Teacher’s Day November 20.

Politics Party delegation pays working visits to India, Sri Lanka A delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), led by member of the CPV Central Committee and Secretary of the Party Committee of Vinh Long province Bui Van Nghiem, paid working visits to India and Sri Lanka from November 11-18.

Politics Vietnam fosters relations with Belgian legislature, EP Permanent Vice Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Tran Thanh Man held meetings and talks with leaders of the Parliament of Belgium and the European Parliament (EP) in Brussels on November 16.