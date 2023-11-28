A view from Long Island to East Coast Park (Photo: URA)

Singapore (VNA) – Singapore is stepping up a coastal protection project coupled with the expansion of the offshore area to 800ha, which is twice the size of Marina Bay.



Speaking at the East Coast Park on November 28, National Development Minister Desmond Lee announced that public agencies will carry out technical studies for the Long Island project over five years, starting from early 2024.



The current plan is for three elongated tracts of land to be reclaimed in the area, extending from Marina East to Tanah Merah.



A large tidal gate and pumping station will be built in between each new land mass. These will control the water level in a new reservoir bordered by the East Coast Park and the new land masses, and, in the process, reduce flood risks in the East Coast area.



Since 2021, Singapore has launched a specific research on its coastlines. In September 2023, the country inaugurated its first research centre to enhance local capabilities and expertise in coastal protection and flood management.



About 30% of Singapore's land area lies less than 5m above average sea level, including the East Coast Park - an expansive recreational area covering about 180ha that attracts 7.5 million visitors each year./.