The exterior (left) and interior (right) of one of the guest rooms at The Bus Collective. (Photos: The Bus Collective)

Hanoi (VNA) – Twenty retired buses have been revived into luxury suits in Changi village in the east of Singapore.

The hotel “The Bus Collective” was inaugurated on November 27.

According to its website “thebuscollective.com”, each room in the hotel is 45 sq.m accommodating three or four guests.

It offers seven room categories, each category offers different types of furnished rooms, including rooms equipped with bathtubs and large beds commonly used in hotels. Room rates per night start at 398 SDG (296 USD).

Some of the rooms are designed to meet the requirements of old people or those who use wheelchairs.

The Bus Collective is the result of a project to reuse 20 buses once owned by SBS Transit Ltd - a multi-modal public transport operator in Singapore operating bus and rail services. Although those buses have been completely renovated, some features such as the steering wheel, driver's seat and windows remain unchanged.

The Bus Collective does not include an area for entertainment activities. However, the operator will organise guided tours which guests can register at the reception desk. One of the main tours is to cycle around Pulau Ubin - an island off the northeastern coast of mainland Singapore. The tour costs 99 SGD per person, including the cost of a two-way ferry ride to and fro. Other experiences include tours to learn about Singapore's regional culinary culture and sailing at Changi Sailing Club.

The unique hotel was initiated by Singaporean travel company WTS Travel & Tours and its partners who are real estate management service provider LHN Group and investment group Sky Win Holding.

According to Micker Sia, Managing Director of WTS Travel & Tours, the accommodation area is developed to connect tourism with nature and environmental protection.

Tourists can start booking the accommodation from December 1, 2023. Currently, The Bus Collective only operates in Singapore but it’s hoped to expand to other locations in the Asia-Pacific in the future./.