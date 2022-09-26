World Philippines: at least five killed due to Super Typhoon Noru Five rescuers have died in the Philippines after Super Typhoon Noru hit the north of the country and the capital Manila, causing floods and forcing many to evacuate.

World Vietnam merits seat at UN Human Rights Council: Washington Times The Washington Times has published an article in which it supports Vietnam's candidacy for the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term.

World Indonesia, South Africa seek cooperation opportunities Indonesian Coordinating Minister for Economic Affairs Airlangga Hartarto said on September 23 that he explored opportunities for cooperation with South Africa while meeting with Minister for Trade, Industry and Competition Ebrahim Patel at the G20 Trade, Investment, and Industry Ministerial Meeting.

World Malaysia aims to achieve zero hardcore poverty by 2025 Malaysia’s government is optimistic about achieving the target of zero hardcore poverty by the end or 2025 with new integrated and holistic approaches in implementing the pilot projects towards increasing their income, Bernama news agency reported.