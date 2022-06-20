World Thailand to resume trade deal talks with EFTA Thailand has announced the resumption of negotiations with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) to improve trade, services and investments.

World ASEAN holds policy dialogue on regional circular economy The ASEAN Secretariat, in collaboration with the Economic Research Institute for ASEAN and East Asia (ERIA), have held the Multi-Stakeholder Policy Dialogue on Empowering ASEAN For Circular Economy online.

World ASEAN, Turkey to strengthen partnership The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and Turkey renewed their commitment to further strengthen their cooperation at the recent fourth meeting of the ASEAN-Turkey Joint Cooperation Committee.