World Higher oil prices temporarily supports Malaysia's economy: economist The Russia-Ukraine tension appears to benefit Malaysia's position as a net oil exporter and the sharp rise in oil prices will provide temporary support for the country's fiscal position, according to World Bank senior country economist Shakira Teh Sharifuddin.

World Foreigners exempted from quarantine when entering Indonesian islands Indonesia has allowed foreign travellers to enter its Bintan and Batam islands without quarantine, in addition to Bali.

World Vietnam calls for full implementation of climate finance commitments A diplomat of Vietnam underlined the importance of ensuring equality and justice in climate change response, with climate finance commitments being fully implemented on the basis of common but differentiated responsibility.