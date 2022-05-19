With the decision, the total number of Vietnamese tra processing firms eligible to enter the US market increases to 19.

Vietnamese tra fish sector aims to earn some 1.6 billion USD from exports, and produce between 1.6 – 1.7 million tons of tra fish products in 2022.

According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, tra fish exports to the US will continue to increase because the demand from this market is still huge due to a decrease in US domestic production, and high prices of seafood in the country.

The Agro-Forestry-Fisheries Quality Management Department noted that firms should comply with provisions of the Fish Food Safety Control Program and ensure that the entire tra fish production, processing and export chain fully meets the requirements of both Vietnam and the US./.

VNA