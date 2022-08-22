Visiting Hanoi’s Old Quarter should not be missed when in the capital. In addition to a host of different items on sale, it also boasts unique architectural features with a mix of classical and modern.

Shopping at floating markets in the Mekong Delta region is not only an interesting experience but also a way for visitors to discover the local culture and understand the daily lives of local people.

Eating food from street vendors in HCM City allows visitors to enjoy delicious food and learn about the lives of local people at the same time.

In Hoi An ancient town, visitors can readily find beautiful clothing at reasonable prices and buy souvenirs.

Experiencing a rooftop bar in HCM City allows diners to also enjoy delicious cocktails and admire the city from above.

Exploring the caves in Phong Nha - Ke Bang National Park is an ideal stopover and a chance for those who love adventure tourism to experience new emotions, the travel site noted./.

VNA