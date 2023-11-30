Through investigation, the police have determined that the suspects are not present in the province, and their whereabouts are unknown. (Illustrative image - Source: VNA)

- Six more suspects in the case of "terrorism aimed at opposing the people's administration" in the Central Highlands province of Dak Lak has been put on the special wanted list, the provincial Department of Public Security said on November 30.These suspects have been charged with terrorism under Article 299 of the Penal Code. Through investigation, the police have determined that the suspects are not present in the province, and their whereabouts are unknown.The six wanted individuals are Y Quynh Bdap, 31, and Y Chik Nie, 55, from Krong Pak district, and Y Mut Mlo, 63, from Krong Buk district, Dak Lak, as well as Y But Eban, 38, Y Nien Eya, 45, and Y Chanh Bya, 39, from Cu Jut district, Dak Nong province.These suspects are wanted domestically and internationally. Upon capture, they will be brought back to the country and face legal actions in accordance with Vietnamese law.On early June 11 this year, two groups of armed persons attacked the headquarters of the People's Committees of Ea Tieu and Ea Ktur communes, including communal police offices, in Cu Kuin district, killing nine and injuring two.In connection with this case, the provincial police in Dak Lak have conducted investigation and transferred 94 individuals to the provincial People's Procuracy on charges of terrorism against the people's government, engagement in terrorist activities, illegal immigration, and concealing criminals./.