World Malaysia: fire breaks out at illegal dumpsite A fire broke out at an illegal dumpsite containing 270 drums of chemicals in Kuala Selangor, Malaysia’s Selangor state on early November 25.

World RoK President calls for stronger RoK-ASEAN cultural cooperation President of the Republic of Korea Moon Jae-in has called for stronger cultural cooperation between the RoK and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), saying that the field is one of the most promising sectors of growth.

World RoK, ASEAN countries sign MOU on development assistance The Republic of Korea (RoK) and five member states of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) on November 25 signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on boosting development cooperation.

World RoK, Cambodia to launch feasibility study on FTA The Republic of Korea (RoK) and Cambodia have agreed to launch a joint feasibility study on their potential free trade agreement (FTA) in a move to promote economic ties and expand exchanges, the Korean Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy said on November 25.