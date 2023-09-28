At the Hanoi University of Science and Technology. (Photo: VNA)

Hanoi (VNA) – Six Vietnamese universities have been listed in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2024 (THE WUR 2024) which include nearly 1,904 universities across 108 countries and territories.

In the rankings released on September 28, Duy Tan University and Ton Duc Thang University were placed between 601st and 800th, while Vietnam National University (VNU) - Hanoi in the 1,201st- 1,500th group, and VNU-HCM City, Hanoi University of Science and Technology and Hue University in the 1,501+ group.



Compared to the previous rankings, three universities have their places dropped, namely the Duy Tan University and Ton Duc Thang University that ranked in the 401st – 500th group and the VNU-Hanoi in the 1,001st - 1,200th group in 2023. The other three universities maintained their rankings.



This year, THE increased the number of evaluation criteria from 13 to 18 in five groups: teaching, research environment, research quality, industry and international outlook.

The rankings analysed over 134 million citations from 16.5 million scientific publications in the Scopus database and survey responses from 68,402 scholars worldwide. This edition of the ranking featured the largest number of participating universities, with 2,673 institutions.

According to THE WUR 2024, the top five universities in the world are Oxford University, Stanford University, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Harvard University, and Cambridge University.

In Asia, the top performers include Tsinghua University and Peking University (China), National University of Singapore, University of Tokyo (Japan), and Nanyang Technological University (Singapore)./.