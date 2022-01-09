An employee of Advantech Vietnam instroduces smart devices serving the smart hospital project (Photo: VNA)

Ninh Thuan (VNA) – A strategic cooperation agreement was recently signed regarding the launch of the first smart hospital of Advantech computer manufacturing company in Vietnam in the south central province of Ninh Thuan.

The pact, reached by the Advantech Vietnam, the Integrated Electronics (Intel) Corporation of the US and the Ninh Thuan-based Thai Hoa General Hospital on January 8, focuses on the implementation of the ‘iHospital’ solution and smart medical devices.

With a vision to build the Thai Hoa General Hospital as a leading smart hospital in Vietnam and the region, Advantech Vietnam and Intel Corporation will design a system of smart medical equipment in tandem with the hospital’s needs.

Advantech also offers high technology solutions to support medical workers in providing examination and treatment and improve patient experience.

The smart hospital is projected to begin operation this June./.