Business Kien Giang province to expand organic rice cultivation The Cuu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Kien Giang is expanding organic rice farming and developing linkages between various stakeholders in the value chain.

Business PM talks with Japanese corporations about green transition Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and leaders of Vietnamese ministries, agencies and localities on December 16 attended a dialogue with major Japanese economic corporations on green transition and social infrastructure, as part of his working trip to the East Asian country for attendance at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN- Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.

Business PM attends Vietnam-Japan economic forum in Tokyo Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on December 16 attended a Vietnam-Japan economic forum in Tokyo as part of his ongoing trip to the East Asian country for attendance at the Commemorative Summit for the 50th Year of ASEAN-Japan Friendship and Cooperation and bilateral activities.