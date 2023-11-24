The provincial Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism held a ceremony on November 22 to announce the record and kick off the fifth food street festival.

The painting, measuring 4 x 7 metres, was the result of 30 days' hard work by 10 artisans, aiming to promote the local specialty grain.

The recognition of the record is among the department’s efforts to boost local agriculture-based tourism development.

The department said, Soc Trang farmers last year planted 332,700 hectares of rice, and harvested more than 2 million tonnes with high-quality and specialty varieties, including ST25. The rice won the first prize in the 2019 World’s Best Rice Contest.

The festival will last until November 27 with 34 booths by businesses and artisans in and outside Soc Trang./.

