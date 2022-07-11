Soc Trang tightens measures to combat erosion
The Mekong Delta province of Soc Trang is taking measures to prevent erosion along rivers and coasts.
Local authorities inspect an eroded site in Soc Trang's Cu Lao Dung district. (Photo: VNA)
The province has faced serious erosion in many localities, threatening the safety of property and locals.
Cu Lao Dung District has faced 30 eroded areas along 2.4km of both banks of the Hau river, a tributary of the Mekong river, in An Thanh Dong and Dai Au 1 communes this year.
The eroded areas have about 300 households, 30ha of aquaculture and 400ha of vegetables and fruits.
Erosion has also affected 20km of the two embankments along the Dinh An River in An Thanh Dong commune.
The province's People’s Committee in April declared an erosion emergency in the Hau river in Cu Lao Dung district.
In Ke Sach district, there have been 21 erosion cases on a combined length of 832m this year, including one case of deep erosion along the Phung An river in An Mỹ commune.
A bank of the Phung An river was eroded on a section 21m long and 6m wide, causing half the riverside road to fall into the river.
Vu Ba Quan, head of the Ke Sach District Bureau of Agriculture and Rural Development, said the district has used stakes made from cajuput and coconut trees to temporarily stop erosion and facilitate transportation.
Pham Tan Dao, head of the province’s Irrigation sub-department, said the district plans to make a new road 200 – 500m away from the erosion site to replace the eroded road.
Ke Sach district has managed many dangerous eroded sites with a total length of 300m this year.
There are 40 erosion-prone sites in the province, mostly in Ke Sach, Tran De, Long Phu, Cu Lao Dung and My Xuyen districts and Vinh Chau town.
Many sections of the province’s 72km coastline are facing high risk of erosion.
To solve erosion, the provincial Department of Agriculture and Rural Development in cooperation with relevant agencies and localities are inspecting erosion cases and setting up plans to solve them.
The province's People’s Council has approved two projects of preventing coastal erosion in Vinh Chau town. They cost 143 billion VND (6.1 million USD) from the central and local budgets./.