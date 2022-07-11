Environment Quang Binh’s national park receives three rare impressed tortoises The Wildlife Rescue and Protection Centre at the Phong Nha – Ke Bang National Park in the central province of Quang Binh on July 9 received three rare impressed tortoises (Manouria impressa), an endangered species needing to be protected.

Environment HCM City eyes advanced waste-management technologies The Ho Chi Minh City Department of Natural Resources and Environment is promoting the application of advanced technologies in waste management in order to manage effectively large amounts of waste generated in the city.

Environment British Ambassador bestowed with insignia for environment cause Minister of Natural Resources and Environment Tran Hong Ha on July 6 presented a "For the Cause of Natural Resources and Environment" insignia to British Ambassador to Vietnam Gareth Ward in recognition of his contributions to the sector.

Environment Japan shares experiences to help Vietnam develop circular economy roadmap A workshop took place in Hanoi on July 6 to share Japan’s experiences and policy suggestions for Vietnam in developing a roadmap to implement circular economy.