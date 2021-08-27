Society Vietnam elected to UPU Postal Operations Council Vietnam was elected as a member of the Postal Operations Council (POC) of the Universal Postal Union (UPU) for the 2022-2025 term at the 27th UPU Congress which was held in both in-person and online formats in Abidjan, the Ivory Coast, from August 9-27.

Society Top legislator visits national population data centre National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue paid a working visit to the national population data centre under the Ministry of Public Security on August 27.