Destinations Famous Chuon Ngo mosaic craft village in northern region Although the Chuon Ngo mosaic craft village in Chuyen My commune in Hanoi’s Phu Xuyen district has experienced ups and downs and the craft was even thought to have fallen into oblivion, it has now been preserved and developed thanks to devoted village artisans.

Culture - Sports Culinary delights - A lever for Bac Ha tourism Beyond its stunning views of white plum blossoms blanketing the area in the spring and paddy fields stretching out in vast swathes of yellow in the autumn, Bac Ha plateau in the northern mountainous province of Lao Cai also impresses visitors with its excellent cuisine, such as black sticky rice cake, pink noodles, and young sticky rice.

Travel Visit Vietnam Year 2023 promotes green tourism The south-central province of Binh Thuan will host the Visit Vietnam Year 2023 with the focus on promoting green tourism.