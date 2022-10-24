Solutions sought to further boost Hanoi’s tourism recovery and development
Despite the strong recovery recorded recently, Hanoi’s tourism industry has still faced many challenges and difficulties, especially in luring foreign tourists, prompting insiders to seek more effective measures to further boost the tourism growth of the capital city.
Visitors at pedestrians' streets around Hoan Kiem Lake in Hanoi (Photo: hanoimoi.com.vn)Hanoi (VNA) – Despite the strong recovery recorded recently, Hanoi’s tourism industry has still faced many challenges and difficulties, especially in luring foreign tourists, prompting insiders to seek more effective measures to further boost the tourism growth of the capital city.
Since tourism activities were fully resumed on March 3, 2022, the tourism market, especially the domestic market of Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular, has seen a growing trend. As of August, the number of domestic traveler was estimated at 79.8 million, 19.8 million higher than the target set for the whole year.
Hanoi alone welcomed 10.62 million tourists in the first seven months of this year, 3.6 times higher than the figure recorded in the same time last year, exceeding the city’s set target for the period.
Total revenue from tourism activities in the period is likely to reach 31.9 trillion VND (1.36 billion USD), up 3.9 times year-on-year, the department reported.
In July alone, the capital city served 1.94 million tourists, earning 6.15 trillion VND (263.3 million USD).
Hanoi’s tourism sector set a target of welcoming 9-10 million visitors in 2022, including 1.2-2 million foreigners. Its total revenue is expected to reach 27.84-35.84 trillion VND.
According to experts, the greatest difficulties that the tourism industry of Vietnam in general and Hanoi in particular is facing is a modest number of foreign tourists. To date, the country has welcomed about 1.8 million foreign visitors, much lower than the figure in the same period of 2019, before the COVID-19 pandemic broke out, and fulfilling only one-third of the target.
For Hanoi, as of September, the city has received about 766 foreign arrivals, well below the goal.
On October 24, Ha Noi Moi Newspaper and the city's Tourism Association are jointly organising a seminar to talk measures to further promote tourism recovery and development of the capital city after COVID-19 pandemic.
The seminar is expected to clarify challenges that the city is countering during and after the recovery period, and seek solutions to attract more visitors, especially foreigners, in the future, thus turning tourism a spearhead economic sector of Hanoi.
In order to make the tourism industry thrive, earlier this year, the city has built a plan to welcome foreign tourists in the new normal, which aims to ensure safety and contribute to the city’s tourism recovery and development.
The city will bolster tourism promotion activities in key markets with high level of safety in COVID-19 prevention and control, namely European and ASEAN countries, India, the Republic of Korea, Japan, China, Australia, the US and Canada.
To raise efficiency, the capital city’s tourism sector will boost cooperation with other sectors and localities for safe and substantial tourism development, making sure that tourism activities are resumed in a concerted and consistent manner.
In particular, it will join hands with diplomatic corps and Vietnamese trade offices abroad and international organisations to arrange investment, trade and tourism promotion activities. The sector at the same time will roll out activities connecting with tourism localities in the northern and central regions, Ho Chi Minh City and southern provinces to build programmes serving foreign holidaymakers.
Communications will be promoted to popularise tourist destinations and new tourism products of Hanoi via traditional methods, TV channels at home and abroad, websites and social media sites like Youtube and Facebook, under the themes ‘Hanoi – Travel to Love’ and a safe and attractive tourist destination.
The city will collaborate with embassies and representative offices abroad and the Airports Corporation of Vietnam and carriers to hold tourism promotion events at major markets, as well as welcome delegations of foreign reporters and travel companies in Hanoi.
Hanoi is working to improve the quality of tourism products at heritage and relic sites and craft villages and compile introduction in five foreign languages of English, French, Chinese, Japanese and Korean.
Due attention will also be given to nightlife activities and new pedestrian zones will be opened around Son Tay ancient citadel; at an urban area in Hoang Mai district; and around Hai Ba Trung district’s Tran Nhan Tong street and surrounding areas, including the bank of Thien Quang Lake. Nightlife tourism products will be created in line with traditional cultural values./.