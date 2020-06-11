Son Doong among 20 record-breaking natural wonders
Son Doong, the world’s largest cave located in Vietnam's central province of Quang Binh has been named among 20 record-breaking natural wonders by the US’s Insider newswire.
VNA
Prime Minister, top legislator meet with female NA deputies
Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc and National Assembly (NA) Chairwoman Nguyen Thi Kim Ngan met with NA female deputies in Hanoi on June 10.
CNN hails Da Lat as producer of best cheese in Asia
An article of the US-based news channel CNN lavished praise on Da Lat as “the source of some of the best cheeses produced in Asia”.
Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers
Visitors to Fansipan mountain in Sapa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai this season will have a chance to witness a valley of stunning purple of Verveine flowers.
Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri
Untouched Treo cape in Vinh Linh district of north central province of Quang Tri is surrounded by both primeval forest and sea, creating spectacular scenery.
Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above
Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.
Hon Son Island, a hidden gem in Kien Giang
Hon Son Island in the southern province of Kien Giang is a new destination for a summer retreat, with beautiful white sandy beaches and imposing mountains.