Destinations CNN hails Da Lat as producer of best cheese in Asia An article of the US-based news channel CNN lavished praise on Da Lat as “the source of some of the best cheeses produced in Asia”.

Destinations Fansipan mountain - The season of Verveine flowers Visitors to Fansipan mountain in Sapa misty town in the northern province of Lao Cai this season will have a chance to witness a valley of stunning purple of Verveine flowers.

Destinations Untouched beauty of Treo cape in Quang Tri Untouched Treo cape in Vinh Linh district of north central province of Quang Tri is surrounded by both primeval forest and sea, creating spectacular scenery.

Destinations Stunning beauty of Bac Ha as seen from above Bac Ha is a northeastern district in Lao Cai province. The wonderful natural beauty and extraordinary culture turn Bac Ha district into an attractive destination for tourists.