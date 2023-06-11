Travel Vietnam focuses on developing cultural tourism Vietnam boasts rich cultural resources, which have been exploited effectively to develop tourism, thus contributing to making the smokeless sector an important part of the cultural industry, what has been referred to as a cultural tourism "gold mine".

Travel Dien Bien lures tourists with stunning landscapes The northern mountainous province of Dien Bien has charmed tourists with serene ethnic villages, terraced rice fields, and stunning landscapes.

Travel Get better health on every flying journey with Vietjet As an airline with many routes connecting Vietnam to India (New Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kochi), Vietjet accompanies the Indian Embassy in Vietnam to organize a series of activities in response to the International Yoga Day.

Videos Ninh Binh offers attractive tourism product Held annually since 2018 by the northern province of Ninh Binh during the ripened rice season, “The golden colour of Tam Coc - Trang An” tourism week has become an attractive offering for both domestic and international tourists.