Son La holds potential to be world's top natural destination
With its incredible tea plantations, breathtaking nature trails, rugged hills, and diverse ethnic minorities, the Northwest province of Son La is something of a shining gem in the country, but until recently, it has not truly made waves on the tourist map.
Nam Nghiep hamlet in Son La (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNS/VNA) - With its incredible tea plantations, breathtaking nature trails, rugged hills, and diverse ethnic minorities, the Northwest province of Son La is something of a shining gem in the country, but until recently, it has not truly made waves on the tourist map.
But this is changing fast, and the clean, green province is now seen as one of the world's top destinations, with people visiting from every corner of the globe.
Son La, one of the highest provinces in the north, offers chilly and fresh surroundings that are ideal for relaxing holidays, where you can escape from the hustle and bustle of stressful urban life. It is rich in cultural treasures and characteristics that leave tourists in awe. Given the province's wealth of natural resources, tourism has emerged as a key economic driver. A visit here, is simply like no other.
Tourism products of all kinds, including those for recreation, wellness, training, discovery, and spirituality are a major area of development in the area. In recent years, the province has identified tourism as an area yet to be explored and is reaching out to investors to help map out possible areas to put money into the local economy.
Untapped potential
A conference to boost connections to promote the value of the province as a world leading natural destination was recently hosted by the People's Committee of Son La as part of the province's Cultural Tourism Festival this year.
Leaders from the National Administration of Tourism, the Department of Tourism of Quang Ninh province, the Department of Culture, Sports, and Tourism in eight Northwest provinces, provinces associated with development cooperation in Son La, tourism associations, and more than 30 tourism businesses, operators, and cooperatives attended the conference.
Expertise in creating professional tourism products was debated and shared at the event, leading to the creation of new tourism products and tours that have helped boost the industry across Vietnam in general and the Northwest region in particular.
Some delegates highlighted solutions to enhance the attractiveness of Son La's Moc Chau district – the world's top regional natural destination – as well as promoting the Moc Chau National Tourist Area more extensively.
According to Phung Quang Thang, Vice Chairman of the Vietnan Travel Association, the province must first establish links within destinations as well as with tourist service providers and local people to build a colourful and clear vision for Moc Chau tourism.
"To optimally exploit Son La's potential, it is necessary to foster connections between travellers in other regions and international connections. In addition, Son La's tourism sector should increase the use of technology, particularly to increase destination management efficiency," Thang said.
"Son La's tourism must also pay special attention to environmental conservation and develop a comprehensive, genuine strategy with the active involvement of the local destination management agency."
Vice Chairman of the Son La Tourism Association Le Van Huu is certain that the province can accommodate the demands of both local and international visitors thanks to its various attractions. However, the province has to prioritise investing funds in infrastructure and increasing human resources to achieve the quality needed to meet standards.
"Media advancement must be on par with service quality to avoid situations in which visitors come once out of curiosity but never return," Huu said.
"Furthermore, product investment should focus on leveraging the distinctive indigenous cultural aspects, explicitly outlining the building of tourism locations and creating a good fit for each category of visitor."
Positive signals
Son La's tourist industry has developed throughout the years, capitalising on the area's tremendous natural beauty and rich cultural heritage. Ecotourism, resorts, and community-based tourism are all represented here.
The Moc Chau National Tourist Area, Bach Long glass bridge, Moc Chau night market, Quynh Nhai tourist area, and Ta Xua are just a few examples of the many tourist sites and attractions that lure domestic and foreign tourists alike to the magical northwestern province.
Recognition in 2022 as "The World's Leading Regional Nature Destination" at a recent World Travel Awards has contributed to the consistently rising number of visitors to Son La.
Visitors to Son La reached an estimate of 3.3 million people, with revenue at nearly 3 trillion VND last year.
In the first five months of 2023 alone, the number of tourist arrivals was more than 2 million, with total revenue at more than 2 trillion VND.
The culture, sports and tourism authority of Son La hopes that the National Administration for Tourism (NAT) will continue to pay attention to and assist in tourism development activities in the province.
In particular, the provincial tourism authority also hopes that NAT will help complete the four remaining criteria and compile a dossier for recognition of Moc Chau National Tourist Area in 2023; add the province to the list of potential areas to develop into a national tourist area; and support the promotion of tourism in the province./.