Son La, Laos’ Xayabury province exchange experience in veteran affairs
Representatives from the veterans associations of Son La and Laos' Xayabury province sign an agreement at the talks (Photo: VNA)Son La (VNA) -
Under an agreement signed at the event, the two sides will also cooperate in popularising the traditional solidarity, special friendship and comprehensive cooperation between the Parties, States, armed forces and people of the two nations, as well as the ties between the veterans associations of Son La and Xayabury.
According to Colonel Dinh Minh Thai, Vice Chairman of the Veterans Association of Son La, the two sides will continue to share experience in their operations to contribute to bolstering the special relationship between the two countries.
He hoped that Xayabury Veterans Association will continue to help with seeking remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts who died in the Lao locality during the war.
Representative of the Lao association affirmed that it will support its Son La counterpart in the search for and repatriation of remains of Vietnamese volunteer soldiers and experts in the locality.
They expressed the hope that Son La province will create conditions for members of their association to visit, study, and learn experience in hunger eradication, poverty reduction, and household economic development; and Lao students to study at a number of universities and colleges in the province, and join Vietnamese language classes./.