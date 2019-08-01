Sound house expected to be tourism highlight

A sound exhibition house was inaugurated in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong’s Gia Nghia town on July 31, as part of the Dak Nong geo-park’s tourist destinations.
VNA
Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 11:36:00
Print
Bac Ninh tower honours national heroes
Flying over sea and mountains
Arts performance marks start of Quang Binh cave festival
Eel food festival holds Vietnam record
Tam Giang lagoon at dawn
Quintessence of Tonkin named top outdoor spectacle
HCMC Int’l Track and Field Vietnam Open 2019 begins
Beauty of Ta Oi ethnic costume