Thursday, August 1, 2019 - 15:26:13

Culture - Sports

Sound house expected to be tourism highlight

A sound exhibition house was inaugurated in the Central Highlands province of Dak Nong’s Gia Nghia town on July 31, as part of the Dak Nong geo-park’s tourist destinations.

