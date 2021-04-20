World Int’l community lauds UNSC’s high-level open debate chaired by Vietnam The freshly-concluded High-level Open Debate on "Cooperation between the UN and regional organisations in enhancing confidence-building and dialogue in conflict prevention and resolution" chaired by Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc in his capacity as President of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) in April 2021 has been highly evaluated by the international community.

World 30 years of MERCOSUR: Tapping into potential of partnership with Vietnam ​ The Southern Common Market (MERCOSUR) celebrated its 30th anniversary on March 26. The treaty set out the basic principles for an ambitious model of integration, aimed at establishing a common market, with free circulation of goods, services, capital and people, and adopting a common trade policy, coupled with macroeconomic coordination and legal harmonisation.

World Microsoft to invest 1 billion USD in Malaysia in next five years US tech giant Microsoft Corporation will invest 1 billion USD over the next five years in Malaysia as part of a new partnership programme with government agencies and local companies, Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said on April 19.

World Global apparel makers band together to demand better terms Garment associations in nine countries spanning Asia, the Middle East and North Africa are taking drastic steps to eliminate inequality in relationship with European and American brands and retailers.