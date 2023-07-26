World Malaysia’s inflation eases to 2.4% in June Malaysia’s consumer price index (CPI) continued to ease in June to 2.4%, the lowest level recorded so far in 2023, according to the Malaysian Statistics Department (DOSM).

World Thailand hopes to foster trade ties with Malaysia The Joint Trade Committee of Thailand and Malaysia will hold discussions at the end of this year to strengthen bilateral trade cooperation, deputy spokesperson of the Thai Government Rachada Dhnadirek has said.

World Philippines, Malaysia to explore new cooperation areas Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos on July 25 left for a three-day visit to Malaysia to identify new areas of economic cooperation between the two countries.

ASEAN ASEAN, RoK youth increase exchanges, understanding The ASEAN - Korea Centre organised the ASEAN - Korea Youth Network Workshop 2023 from July 23-25 in the Vietnamese central city of Da Nang with the participation of 48 students from ASEAN countries and the Republic of Korea (RoK).