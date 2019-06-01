At the festival (Source: VNA)

- The 15th Southern Fruit Festival kicked off in Ho Chi Minh City on June 1, featuring a wide range of fruits.The three-month event is being jointly organised by the municipal Departments of Tourism, Trade and Industry and Agriculture and Rural Development.The event offers visitors a chance to buy safe fruits at prices 20-30 percent cheaper than that on the market.Vice Director of the municipal Department of Tourism Nguyen Thi Anh Hoa said visitors to the festival can tour a garden boasting exotic fruits grown in different parts of the country and a floating market selling ripe fruits.The festival aims to hounour and preserve the culture of the southern region in particular and Vietnam in general, she stressed.An art performance programm, a fruit procession, exhibitions of foods made from fruits, shows to make sculptures from fruits, and a competition for the best fruits, among others, are also included in the framework of the event, she added.The festival will last until August 31, 2019.-VNA