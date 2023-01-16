The World and Vietnam newspaper releases a special publication on the 50th anniversary of Paris Agreement (Photo: baoquocte.vn)

Hanoi (VNA) – A special publication on the 50th anniversary of Paris Agreement was made public by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Hanoi on January 16.

The Vietnamese-language, 200-page edition includé articles by people who directly participated in the historical negotiations and scholars, diplomatic researchers, journalists and international friends who wholeheartedly supported the struggle for independence of the Vietnamese people.

Nguyen Truong Son, Editor-in-Chief of the World and Vietnam Newspapers, affirmed that the publication is not only a gratitude and respect for the contributions of previous generations to national independence, unification, peace, prosperity and happiness but also a collection of lessons and experiences learnt from the negotiations, helping generations of diplomats better fulfill the tasks assigned by the Party and State.

It includes article by Nguyen Thi Binh, head of negotiation delegation of the Provisional Revolutionary Government of the Republic of South Vietnam at the Paris Peace Conference, and former Deputy Prime Minister Vu Khoan./.