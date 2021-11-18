Politics 13th int’l scientific workshop on East Sea held in Hanoi The Diplomatic Academy of Vietnam held the 13th international conference on the East Sea under the theme "Looking back to a brighter future" in Hanoi on November 18.

Politics Vietnamese PM to attend ASEAN-China commemorative summit Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh, along with ASEAN and Chinese leaders, will attend a special summit commemorating the 30th anniversary of ASEAN-China relations on November 22 via videoconference.

Politics Vietnam demands Taiwan to end illegal actions in East Sea Vietnam has shown its resolute objection to Taiwan’s military exercises in the territorial waters around Ba Binh island belonging to Vietnam’s Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelago, and demanded Taiwan to end those actions and not to repeat them in the future, Spokeswoman of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Le Thi Thu Hang has said.

Politics Minister of National Defence receives Thai ambassador Vietnam always attaches importance to its relations with neighbouring and ASEAN countries, including comprehensive cooperation with Thailand, Minister of National Defence General Phan Van Giang said at a reception for newly-appointed Thai Ambassador to Vietnam Nikonrndej Balankura in Hanoi on November 18.