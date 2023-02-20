Illustrative image.(Photo: )

Hanoi (VNA) – The Hanoi People’s Procuracy has prosecuted a Sri Lankan man on charges of property theft in line with Article 173, Clause 1 of the Penal Code.

According to the indictment, Aruna Rukshan Rajapakshage, 42, entered Vietnam via Tan Son Nhat International Airport in Ho Chi Minh City on March 1, 2020. He travelled to many localities across the country to find a job.

On October 11 last year, he wandered around the streets of Hanoi’s Hoan Kiem district with an aim of stealing other people's property. Around 8:00 pm that day, after entering Annam restaurant at 17 Hang Muoi street, Ly Thai To ward, he found a black leather handbag with 13 million VND (545 USD) inside. Rajapakshage took the bag and fled.

After recognising the theft, bag owner Nguyen Dieu Linh, who is an employee of the restaurant, immediately shouted for help. Later the Sri Lanka man was arrested with the help of local residents and handed over to Ly Thai To ward police.

Linh received her bag and requested the local police to handle the case in accordance with regulations./.